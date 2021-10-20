Get BQA certified

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Gene Johnston
Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a fairly simple thing you can do to help bridge the consumer gap: Get yourself and your employees Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certified. The program, funded by the Beef Checkoff and managed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), teaches techniques of good animal and resource care. Taken online or...

www.agriculture.com

