Why Carlos Correa Doesn’t Want Apology From Eduardo Rodriguez

What’s this? A positive piece about the Houston Astros? We know it may sound strange. We know it may feel wrong. But it’s time. We as a nation have booed, bashed, dunked on, and outright hated the Houston Astros for nearly two years, all for a sign stealing scheme that was slightly more elaborate than the MLB average. The hypocrisy has reached comical levels, with Red Sox fans booing the Astros during the ALCS while Alex Cora, a chief architect of the ‘Stros infractions, sits in their dugout. The vitriol has morphed from genuine to performative to mechanical. Like Martha Stewart and insider trading, the Astros were made a public example of—they became loathed not for their cheating, but the success of their cheating—and now it’s time to move on.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO