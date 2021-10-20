CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Why Carlos Correa Doesn’t Want Apology From Eduardo Rodriguez

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 8 days ago
Carlos Correa likes to see Major League Baseball players have fun, even when it’s at his expense. The Astros shortstop was at the receiving end of a taunt from Eduardo Rodriguez during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Rodriguez motioned to his wrist after inducing...

