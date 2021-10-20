Report: Boston construction sites not meeting equity rules

BOSTON (AP) — Rules in Boston that set minimums for the participation of city residents, women, and people of color as workers on construction projects are not being met by the vast majority of projects.

City data obtained by GBH News shows that in the last five years, less than a third of the 150 major projects met racial equity goals. None met goals for women and three projects met goals for city residents.

In 2017, the city council updated the workforce rules. But the chief of the mayor’s Equity and Inclusion Cabinet says the ordinance doesn’t include penalties for companies or projects that don’t comply.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.