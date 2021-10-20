CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Orange juice can reduce inflammation and chronic disease

By Zach Fitzner
earth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition looks at the health benefits of orange juice. The research, funded by the Florida Department of Citrus (FDOC), suggests that orange juice helps adults fight inflammation and oxidative stress. “We know that 100% orange juice contains a number of...

www.earth.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
Woman's World

This Crunchy Snack Can Help Reduce Arthritis Pain and Inflammation

Transitioning into the colder months is difficult if you suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. When temperatures drop, your joint fluids can thicken, causing stiffness and restricted movement. Fortunately, you may be able to mitigate some of the effects this season by changing up your diet. Research shows that eating plenty of nuts and seeds boosts joint health and may lessen arthritis pain.
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Thing You Should Eat For Dinner To Get Rid Of Inflammation For Good

While inflammation is a natural process that, when experienced for short periods of time, can protect you from injury and infection. But, when your body is inflamed for a prolonged amount of time, known as chronic inflammation, it can cause a slew of negative health effects. Many people experience chronic inflammation in the United States but don’t realize it because it manifests as other health issues. The best way to get to the root of inflammation and treat it is through reworking your diet—the foods with the highest inflammatory markers are at the core of the Standard American Diet, so learning what foods trigger your inflammation and which ones heal it is crucial for getting your body back in balance. We asked Pamela Barton R.H.N., NNCP, founder of Butterfly Nutrition, what some of the best foods are to reduce inflammation in the body, and how to work them into balanced and delicious meals.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Juice#Oranges#Disease#Vitamin A#Fruit Juices#Advances In Nutrition#Fdoc
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Beets, Says Science

Beets are most commonly known for their bright red coloring and earthy flavors, but they pack more of a nutritional punch than some people may realize. In a 2019 issue of Critical Reviews of Food Science and Nutrition, researchers argued for incorporating more beets into people's daily diet due to their affordability, accessibility, and long list of health benefits.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Sentinel

These are the foods that increase glucose levels the most

People with diabetes should carry out a practically daily control of the diet to keep a measurement of the blood glucose levels . That is, to establish a control of the possible rises and falls of the values ​​of glucose in blood . Physical exercise is another of the main factors that affect episodes of hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia .
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Best Fish to Eat to Reduce Inflammation, Says Science

Inflammation is a fascinating process because, on one hand, your body needs it to function and heal properly. But on the other hand, inflammation can turn chronic, and when it does, it can lead to serious diseases and conditions. According to Harvard Health Publishing, acute inflammation occurs when you have...
NUTRITION
EatThis

The Worst Side Effect of Not Eating Bread, New Study Suggests

It may seem a little tricky at times to find healthy bread options that please your palate. However, if you're not eating enough bread, then you also might not be getting the proper amount of refined grains and, in turn, enough nutrients, according to a study published by Frontiers in Nutrition.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Fish Oil Supplements After 50

Turning 50 is a major milestone and one that often coincides with major changes in your health and overall wellbeing. While eating a healthy diet, getting adequate exercise, and reducing stress are all great ways to improve your health and longevity after 50, there's yet another way to get healthier when you've hit the half-century mark: taking fish oil supplements.
NUTRITION
boxrox.com

6 Signs You are Suffering from Protein Deficiency

Protein deficiency, especially for athletes, can have exceptionally negative consequences. Proteins are the essential building blocks of the human body. “Protein: Any of a class of nitrogenous organic compounds which have large molecules composed of one or more long chains of amino acids and are an essential part of all living organisms, especially as structural components of body tissues such as muscle, hair, etc., and as enzymes and antibodies.”¹
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Signs, Symptoms, and Possible Treatments

Are you a Vitamin B12 deficient? The symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency include:. 1. fatigue, weakness, and tingling sensations in the arms and legs. 2. loss of appetite and weight. 3. diarrhea and constipation. 4. pain, tingling, or numbness in hands, feet and shoulders. 5. loss of balance and coordination.
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

A Balanced Intake of Antioxidants Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease

Research conducted by the Ph.D student Mohamed Raâfet Ben Khedher and the postdoctoral researcher Mohamed Haddad of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has shown that an oxidation-antioxidant imbalance in the blood is an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, rather than a consequence. This breakthrough made by researchers under the supervision of the Professor Charles Ramassamy provides an avenue for preventive intervention: the antioxidants intake.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sentinel

Benefits of Vitamin D Consumption for Seniors

The vitamin D is one of the nutrients essential for people’s health. Thus, among the main functions of this nutrient, its ability to improve the absorption of calcium , a mineral key to health of the bones . In this sense, vitamin D deficiency is one of the risk factors...
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Food Putting You At Risk of Heart Disease, Says Science

Let's set the record straight here—no food will give you heart disease. Currently, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are several factors that can contribute to heart disease risk. This includes family history as well as other underlying conditions, such as high blood cholesterol levels, high blood pressure (hypertension), diabetes, and obesity.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What are the health benefits of boiling lemons?

There is some anecdotal evidence to suggest that consuming boiled lemons can boost immunity, improve the skin, and even help people lose weight. However, scientific studies into the nutritional values and health benefits of boiled lemons specifically are scarce. Lemons are naturally high in vitamin C and several other vitamins...
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy