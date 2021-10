Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones opens up about his portfolio, while maintaining that Bitcoin is superior to gold. Peter Thiel reckons Bitcoin is the most honest market. Many events from this year, within the crypto market, imitate developments from last year. The surge in Bitcoin’s price during the 4th quarter was also recorded in last year’s market, hence analysts’ prediction that Bitcoin will hit $100,000 before the year comes to a close. The rise in institutional investment this year was also a pattern recorded last year when leading firms began to open their doors to the big bull.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO