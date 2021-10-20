CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

By ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
 8 days ago
WASHINGTON — Children age 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of...

Florida Phoenix

COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be ready as soon as next week

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The next wave of the massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign could begin as soon as next week, after federal regulators decide if elementary school students across the U.S. should begin rolling up their tiny sleeves. That multistep approval process kicks off Tuesday, when the Food & Drug Administration’s panel of vaccine experts will vote on […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be ready as soon as next week appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KIDS
KTLA

FDA advisers endorse Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US panel recommends Pfizer Covid vaccine for younger children

A medical panel of US government advisors endorsed the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds Tuesday, paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks. Earlier, top FDA vaccine scientist Peter Marks said younger children were "far from being spared harm of Covid-19," adding that, in this group, there had been 1.9 million infections and 8,300 hospitalizations, roughly a third of which required intensive care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vivek Murthy
pharmacytimes.com

Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy Among Health Care Workers

Although there is no one-size-fits-all approach to promoting vaccine confidence, a conversation is a great starting point. Oftentimes, when we think of vaccine hesitancy, we think about our patients. However, some health care workers express vaccine hesitancy, too. With several health care systems mandating COVID-19 vaccines, headlines include “New York Hospital to ‘Pause’ Delivering Babies After Staffers Quit Rather Than Get Vaccinated.”1 Yet, headlines don’t tell the whole story, and the issue of vaccine hesitancy certainly did not begin with the COVID-19 vaccine. How prevalent is vaccine hesitancy among health care workers? What are common reasons for hesitancy? How can we promote vaccine confidence among health care workers? Those are all questions worth answering, as research has found that health care workers who are vaccinated and have positive attitudes about vaccines are more likely to recommend vaccination to their patients and have higher patient rates of vaccination.2.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#On Children#Cdc#The White House#American
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Joe Manchin may soon do us all a little-noticed favor

Until now, the story has been that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been the executioner of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, bringing his ax down on one liberal priority after another. He helped kill climate change provisions, paid leave and the billionaire tax, at a minimum. Opinions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

GOP senators demand fully vaccinated federal employees return to in-person work to address massive backlog

FIRST ON FOX: A group of Republican senators led by Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming will introduce legislation Thursday that would require federal government employees to return to in-person work amid complaints that agencies like the Social Security Administration (SSA) are so backed up with applications that many Americans are having to go without benefits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Minnesota doctors silenced over COVID views: 'If it's happening to someone else, it could happen to you'

Two Minnesota doctors are speaking out after being silenced for reiterating the importance of individual rights as it pertains to COVID-related policies. Dr. Scott Jensen, a GOP gubernatorial candidate in the state, faces a fifth investigation in just one year for emphasizing the importance of natural immunity, and Dr. Jeffrey Horak was reportedly terminated from his role of 15 years as a veteran of general surgery after speaking at a local school board meeting.
MINNESOTA STATE
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

