Most physician investors are used to hearing the Nasdaq average quoted along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average or the S&P 500. This can be very helpful in taking the temperature of the market but can also provide an incomplete picture of what the Nasdaq really is. Nasdaq stands for National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, and according to Investopedia, the Nasdaq is really two different things.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO