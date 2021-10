Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH)(CSE: CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of September 2021 with net revenues of $1.7M and a gross margin of 50%. The Company achieved their goal of 50% gross margin while continuing to see significant growth in the branded wholesale division at City Trees. Year over year, City Trees saw an increase in net revenue of 22% and 66% over 2019.

