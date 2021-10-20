CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Provide K-12 School COVID-19 Testing in Collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) in Texas

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the nation's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced it has formed an agreement with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to provide COVID-19 Kindergarten through...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Becton Dickinson (BDX) Announces Collaboration With US Govt for COVID-19 Combination Diagnostic Tests

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the formation of a strategic, public-private partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response to support the development of a range of COVID-19 combination diagnostic tests for core laboratories, hospitals and at the point of care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Quest Diagnostics sees slowdown in COVID-19 testing in fourth quarter

(Reuters) -Quest Diagnostics Inc on Thursday warned that demand for COVID-19 molecular testing will slow down through the end of 2021 as infections decline, but a recovery in its core testing business will likely cushion the blow. Shares of the U.S. laboratory reversed course and fell 3.5% to $141.75 in...
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BGR

New stimulus check program: Some people get $500 payments for the next 3 years

One week from today, new federal stimulus checks are set to go out as direct deposits. They’re the latest installment of the child tax credit payments, which give parents an extra few hundred dollars each month. But as we’ve detailed in numerous posts now, stimulus payments aren’t only emanating from the federal level. Different states and localities around the US have been weighing what they can do along these same lines — and issuing checks of their own.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Free Press - TFP

NIH Director Violated Agency Policy By ‘Intentionally’ Misrepresenting Natural COVID Immunity Study, Watchdog Alleges

National Institutes of “intentionally misrepresented” the conclusions of an August study on people with natural immunity from COVID-19 in violation of his agency’s scientific integrity policy, a watchdog group alleged in a complaint Wednesday. The watchdog group, Protect the Public’s Trust, alleged in its complaint that Collins violated his agency’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota COVID-19 pre-K-12 school cases plunge

COVID-19 cases in Minnesota preK-12 schools have dropped significantly since mid-September with the number of new infections falling nearly 70%. Last week saw 920 new confirmed or probable coronavirus cases among students and employees in 514 preK-12 school buildings. That's down from this school year's peak of 2,924 new cases...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Health and education elites forced to confess error

Confessions of error are rare enough in woke America that they should be strictly construed against the speaker. Two such confessions — the legal term is "admissions against interest" — suddenly appeared last week. The first confession came in an Oct. 20 letter from Principal Deputy Director of the National...
HEALTH
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in Danger, Virus Expert Warns

Despite some declines in coronavirus cases, there are "states where the per capita case rates are more than double the national average, which sits at about 21 cases per a hundred thousand residents," warns virus expert Michael Osterholm. Which states are in the most precarious situations? Read on to see which states he named—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The search for people who never get COVID

An international team of researchers want to find people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2, in the hope of developing new drugs and treatments. You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine being born naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2, and never having to worry about contracting COVID-19 or...
CANCER
aahealth.org

School Health COVID-19 Contact Tracing Response Nurse (RN)

Bureau of School Health and Support, School Health Services, Temporary Contractual Position. Location: 791 Aquahart Road, 3rd Floor, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Temporary 10 Month Full Time School Health County Contractual position with benefits. Normal Daily Work Hours Monday through Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Please Note –...
EDUCATION
fullcoll.edu

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information

Fullerton College has learned of four new cases of COVID-19 on-campus in the last two weeks. On Oct. 8, a student learned of their positive test results. The student began experiencing symptoms on Oct. 7 and was last on campus on Oct. 6. On Oct. 9, a student learned of...
FULLERTON, CA

