CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

iSun, Inc (ISUN) Awarded $6.7M in Projects in Maine

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, today announced that it has been...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
wagmtv.com

Maine sustainable dairy project one of 15 awarded funds by USDA

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The USDA recently invested more than $146 million in sustainable agricultural research projects. Nichole Price, a professor of environmental sustainability at Colby College and senior research scientist at Bigelow Laboratory, runs one of just 15 projects around the country that received this funding. Her project, Coast to Cow to Consumer, aims to develop feed supplements from seaweeds or micro algae, that will improve milk yields while reducing the environmental footprint in milk production. Price says the research began in Australia, but Maine farmers wanted to know if the same could be done here.
MAINE STATE
StreetInsider.com

Core & Main, Inc (CNM) to Acquire Catalone Pipe & Supply

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Catalone Pipe & Supply Co., a full service provider of waterworks products and services, and custom concrete catch basins, based in Penfield, Pennsylvania.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sg Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) Announces Direct 3.16M Share Offering at $3.65/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, announced today it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 3,164,384 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof in the form of pre-funded warrants) together with warrants to purchase up to 1,898,630 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $11.55 million. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $3.65, and each common stock equivalent and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $3.649. The common stock equivalents will be immediately exercisable at a nominal exercise price of $0.001 and will expire when exercised in full. The common warrants will have an exercise price of $4.80 per share, will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of an issuance.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc (PTPI) Announces Direct 3.32M Share Offering at $1.715/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, today announces that it has entered into definitive agreements with the company's largest investor and other existing investors, for the purchase and sale of 3,323,616 shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals' common stock, at a purchase price of $1.715 per share, in a registered direct offering. Petros Pharmaceuticals has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to acquire 3,323,616 shares of common stock at $1.715 per share, exercisable immediately and terminating 5 years after the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Business
Local
Maine Industry
StreetInsider.com

Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) Announces 3.1M Unit IPO at $5-$7/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ: BFRI) announces 3,100,000 unit IPO at $5-$7 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately in this offering.
MARKETS
Seacoast Current

Massive Lithium Deposit Worth $1.5 Billion Just Down the Road from Sunday River

Found just north of Plumbago Mountain in Newry, it's the richest known hard rock lithium deposit in the world. I know you've heard of lithium. It's huge for batteries and is in all sorts of things that run our lives. The Maine Monitor says that this deposit in Maine has major resource potential. We're talking it's a hell of a find. They think there are about 11 million tons of ore worth around $1.5 billion and up to 36 feet in length. Some of the crystals with lithium are the biggest ever found. This was formed three miles underground during the cooling of granite magma, the crystals rose to the surface over hundreds of millions of years as the mountains above them crumbled and eroded. After all that it is now partially exposed, and the deposit has a higher percentage of lithium content by weight than any other in the world. Ka-ching.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) Prices Upsized 12.08M Share Secondary Offering at $63.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) announced today the completion of the upsized underwritten public offering of 12,077,480 shares of TaskUs Class A common stock by certain of its selling stockholders at a price to the public of $63.50 per share, resulting in gross proceeds to the selling stockholders of over $766.9 million. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,811,622 shares of Class A common stock.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Solar Energy#Isun#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Covid#Solar Epc
StreetInsider.com

Allbirds, Inc (BIRD) Launches 19.23M Share IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allbirds, Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of 19,230,768 shares of its Class A common stock. 15,384,615 shares are being offered by Allbirds and 3,846,153 shares are being offered by certain of Allbirds’ existing stockholders. In addition, Allbirds and the selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,884,615 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $12.00 and $14.00 per share. Allbirds has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “BIRD.”
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Prices Upsized 9.47M Share IPO at $16/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions of patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 9,472,656 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Ventyx. In addition, Ventyx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,420,898 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Ventyx, are expected to be approximately $151.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 21, 2021 under the ticker symbol “VTYX.” The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Cyngn Inc (CYN) Prices 3.5M Share IPO at $7.50/sh, Bottom of Expected Price Range

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.50. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $26.3 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Aditx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) Prices 2.83M Share Offering at $1.50/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,833,333 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $4.25 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
StreetInsider.com

Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) Prices 6.03M Share Offering at $6.50/sh and Concurrent Registered Offering of 769k Shares at $6.50/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,030,847 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.50 per share and of pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,661,461 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.49 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Huntington Bancshares CEO on Q3 Earnings, Record-Breaking Revenue Report

Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported Q3 earnings today. The bank holding company delivered a record $1.7 billion in revenue, but saw some pressure on its bottom line. The company says results were driven by its recent acquisition of TCF bank, as well as positive trends in areas like wealth management, capital markets, and card and payments processing. Cheddar News welcomes the chairman, president and CEO of Huntington Bancshares, Steve Steinour, to discuss.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades Saia Inc. (SAIA) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Ariel Rosa upgraded Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Starts CS Disco Inc. (LAW) at Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani initiates coverage on CS Disco Inc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy