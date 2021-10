Mining stocks were picked up by investors in the latest bullish wave. But these bad performers may be dumped just as quickly as they were bought. After the HUI Index rallied back above the neckline of its bearish head-and-shoulders pattern, a new bull market for mining stocks has finally begun. Or has it? Well, after an identical development occurred in 2000, the HUI Index soon invalidated the breakout (and once again confirmed the breakdown) and a sharp decline followed.

