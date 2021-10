The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen rather hard to kick off the trading session on Thursday, but as you can see, we have rallied quite drastically to recapture the $82.50 region. By doing so, we ended up forming a bit of a hammer, which of course is a bullish sign. By doing so, I do think that it is only a matter of time before we continue to go higher. After all, we are in a very strong uptrend and that has not changed, despite the fact that we have pulled back over the last couple of days.

