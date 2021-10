The Marshall University’s women tennis team picked up eight singles wins, Oct. 4-5 at the ITA Atlantic Regional in Lynchburg Virginia. “We got some tough draws, the ITA system switching a lot of things over, so a lot of our results weren’t counted towards rankings which resulted in a lot of crazy draws, but outside of that I thought we actually played pretty well, we competed well,” women’s tennis head coach John Mercer said. “Liz had some good results, Madison had some good results, some other did as well, it was good tennis!”

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO