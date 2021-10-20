Speak Your Piece

Question: We suddenly found ourselves empty nesters when our last child decided to move to another state for college. Although she had several options locally and could have lived at home, she is happy with her choice. Our house seems so empty. We both volunteer in several organizations around town,...
Published in 1807 and Still On Display. A picture. A puzzle. One thousand pieces. We received two for Christmas. One is complete, another is beckoning for attention. But what if, without my knowledge, the packers of the puzzles withheld pieces? What if it wasn’t just a piece or two, but many? What if the package showed a beautiful picture with the promise of a completed design, and there were more pieces missing than supplied? What if?
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – According to a newly released survey, 75% of American women say their mental health has declined over the past year. Seven out of 10 believe the ways in which they communicate can impact their mental health. The experts involved in the study have identified five distinct communication...
A new theory about how Chris Laundrie probably killed his son, Brian Laundrie, took over the spotlight recently. Since the search for Brian Laundrie began, the fugitive's parents - Chris and Roberta - obviously never showed a sign of worry or concern over their son's whereabouts. They also never joined the search operation nor held their own quest to find Gabby Petito's missing fiancé.
Mark Zuckerberg’s nighttime routine with his daughters includes teaching them how to code.Priscilla Chan, who shares daughters Maxima, five, and August, four, with Zuckerberg, discussed her husband’s dedication to teaching their children how to code during an interview with The Times.According to Chan, who met the Facebook founder while they were students at Harvard University, she and Zuckerberg divide parenting duties, with her husband in charge of putting their children to bed.“Sometimes they will read books together. Sometimes they’ll code together,” she explained, adding that there are numerous effective ways to teach children to code as it’s “very visual”.She continued:...
Japanese Princess Mako has quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations and said their marriage – delayed three years and opposed by some – “was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts”. The marriage to Kei Komuro cost Mako her royal status. She received her husband’s surname...
Is there something in the water over at the White House press office?. "If you join the press team, you get married," Press Secretary Jen Psaki joked Tuesday from the podium during her televised briefing. "That's my promise." For the second time this month, Psaki announced that a member of...
One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
Thursday, October 28 is Joy-Anna Forsyth‘s birthday, but she may not get a chance to celebrate today. The former Counting On star is celebrating her 24th birthday. Instead of sharing her exciting birthday plans with fans, she posted a health update about her two kids. For those who don’t know, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin have a son, Gideon, 3, and a daughter, Evelyn, 1. The couple sadly lost a baby halfway through Joy-Anna’s second pregnancy, so Evelyn is their rainbow baby.
On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
A touching video is going viral on TikTok because it shows an amazing act of gratitude and selflessness. Photographer Kelsey Griffith posted a video from her wedding that has a twist. As her and her father approach the altar, her dad holds out his hand and invites her stepfather to join them the rest of the way.
The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
Terrell Tilford (ex-David, GUIDING LIGHT et al) announced on social media that he and his wife, Victoria Platt (ex-Vicky, GL et al) are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. Part of the actor’s post included, “Vic, I love you and always will… Thank you for our marriage and now our friendship…” Tilford and Platt first met in 1998 on GUIDING LIGHT and married on September 29, 2001. The couple welcomed a daughter, Marley, in 2014.
The Houston mom accused of abandoning her three young boys after her boyfriend allegedly beat her fourth child to death, leaving the kids in a squalid apartment for nearly a year with the decomposing corpse, underwent a drastic change after linking up with the man now accused of killing her 8-year-old son, according to the grandmother of one of the survivors.
A mum has unleashed her anger on an 'insensitive' neighbour who asked her to stop drying her clothes on the washing line because it 'looks tacky'. The Melbourne mum was shocked to receive the handwritten note which was addressed to the 'tenant'. 'Is your washing dry? Can you please remove...
Exactly one month before he disappeared, Brian Laundrie’s last Instagram post gives a haunting glimpse into some of his final thoughts about the world and the people populating it. He posted a series of photos from Arches National Park near Moab, Utah on Aug. 13. Four weeks later, Laundrie left...
A dad has been praised after he explained the way he takes his daughter into women’s toilets without disrupting women using them. Posting on Instagram, Muhammed Nitoto said he goes into female bathrooms because he sees men’s ones as “disgusting” and not equipped for children. He wrote: “I’ve been to...
