Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 (SPX) are on the rise this morning, after both benchmarks snapped their record-setting win streaks last session, while Nasdaq-100 (NDX) futures are in the black as well. The market appears to be brushing off a dismal gross domestic product (GDP) reading, which came in at 2% for the third quarter amid supply chain issues, compared to the expected 2.8%. On a brighter note, initial jobless claims for last week came in at 281,000, which is just below estimates.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO