All Region Orchestra Success

Two rivals come together to make musical magic. On October 14th, 2021, Greer High Orchestra students held a duet concert collaborating with Blue Ridge High School Students performed songs such as “This is Halloween,” “The Tell-Tale Heart,” and “Marche slave.” The show was conducted by Jessica Morgan, who teaches at both participating schools. The students rehearsed together prior to the concert to perfect each note. They proved their dedication and hard work throughout the performance. When asked, one student, Kristin Griffin had this to say: “Through Orchestra, I have created many lifelong bonds and formed friendships with people. Preparing for this concert has been a long process, but all of our hard work has paid off.” Our orchestra students will still continue practicing and working hard to prepare for their Spring concert, where Jaciel Morales-Valiente, Greer High Orchestra All-Region player, will be making another appearance.
