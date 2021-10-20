All Region Orchestra Success

Today the Sedalia Symphony Orchestra returns after not performing for almost 20 months. I am a fan of live music of all kinds, so this is wonderful news. I have some family members who have performed in symphony's and if you think about some of the biggest rock bands in the world, they have performed with symphony's. Metallica, KISS, Scorpions. It is really cool. And every Christmas, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra seems to be heard more and more on radio, and it is a show to witness live if you get a chance. These musicians can play a lot of different styles of music. And anything that has lasted 87 seasons, well that is pretty impressive.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO