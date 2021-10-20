In recent years, health care systems have expanded the types of programs and services they offer to better address the needs of the whole person. This evolution is evident within the Veteran Health Administration’s (VHA) Whole Health initiative, which aims to transform VHA from a disease-focused health care delivery model to a person-centered model that helps patients live the lives they want. As part of this effort, VHA now provides a variety of services intended to improve patient’s broader health and well-being, including health coaching, complementary integrative health, and general well-being promotion programs. Patients also have the opportunity to develop personal health plans that reflect their mission, aspiration, and purpose in life, which providers are encouraged to consider in the provision of care.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO