Read full article on original website
Related
healthaffairs.org
COVID-19 From Pandemic To Endemic: Strengthening Routine Adult Vaccination Programs
As the public and policy makers alike signal a clear desire to return to pre-pandemic “normalcy,” thoughts naturally shift to longer-term efforts to combat the virus and the disease. Foremost among these efforts is the work of managing the transition from the pandemic-era emergency posture that has marked...
healthaffairs.org
For Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19, Mortality Does Not Appear to Vary By Race
That phrase has been used by physician-economist Marcella Alsan to describe the disproportionate toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on Black and Latinx communities, superimposed upon already substantial preexisting inequities in health outcomes. But overlooked in the swirl of grim data about inequities related to the pandemic is one island of...
healthaffairs.org
Beyond Disease And Dysfunction: Asking Patients About Their Psychosocial Well-Being
In recent years, health care systems have expanded the types of programs and services they offer to better address the needs of the whole person. This evolution is evident within the Veteran Health Administration’s (VHA) Whole Health initiative, which aims to transform VHA from a disease-focused health care delivery model to a person-centered model that helps patients live the lives they want. As part of this effort, VHA now provides a variety of services intended to improve patient’s broader health and well-being, including health coaching, complementary integrative health, and general well-being promotion programs. Patients also have the opportunity to develop personal health plans that reflect their mission, aspiration, and purpose in life, which providers are encouraged to consider in the provision of care.
healthaffairs.org
To Advance Health Equity For Dual-Eligible Beneficiaries, We Need Culturally Appropriate Services
This article is the latest in the Health Affairs Forefront major series, Medicare and Medicaid Integration. The series features analysis, proposals, and commentary that will inform policies on the state and federal levels to advance integrated care for those dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. The series is produced with...
Comments / 0