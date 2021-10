UPDATE: Debunked by the City of Niagara Falls in a tweet to us!. It would be dope if part of season 2 was filmed here though!. Original Story: A TikToker posted a video to his account that he claims shows Netflix's extremely popular series Squid Games" filming in Niagara Falls. The video shows a boat full of people all wearing the same red or pink uniform, but it's not close enough to really see any details. There's another video that shows the people walking up a long flight of steps. Based on the uniforms the guards wear in Squid Games, it could possibly be a shot from the filming of season 2. Spoiler alert (if you haven't watched the show yet, stop reading here, as I might give away too much about the popular series for your liking).

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO