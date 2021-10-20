CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco's Only In-N-Out Temporarily Closes After Defying Vaccine Mandate

By Ben Coley
QSR magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn In-N-Out store in San Francisco was temporarily shut down October 14 by the local health department after not appropriately enforcing the city's vaccine mandate. The restaurant, the only In-N-Out in San Francisco, reportedly did not turn away customers who couldn't produce proof of vaccination and ignored multiple warnings, according to...

CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Health Officials, Schools Prepare To Vaccinate Kids 5-11 As Authorization Looms

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – As the federal government enters its final phase of approving the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, preparations are already underway in Santa Clara County and in other parts of the Bay Area to begin distributing doses. On Tuesday, an expert committee advising the Food and Drug Administration voted 17-0, with one abstention, to recommend the dose for the younger children. Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference on Wednesday, “We’ve been working with a 1,000 plus school districts up and down the state of California, working with our departments to prepare for this,”...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

Media Try To Cancel In-N-Out Burger Over Refusal To Enforce San Francisco's Vaccine Passports

The knives are coming out for popular California burger joint In-N-Out after the company announced it opposes vaccine passports and media outlets reported that In-N-Out donates to Republican political candidates, the two worst things an American company can do in 2021. The controversy over the famous regional fast-food joint began earlier this week when news broke that its only San Francisco location was temporarily shuttered for refusing to check customers' vaccine status as required by local health authorities.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

San Francisco's only In-N-Out Burger location shut down and fined by county for violating vaccine verification guidelines as the popular burger chain lashes out over punishment

The popular burger chain In-N-Out is lashing out after San Francisco temporarily shut down its indoor dining and fined one of their locations multiple times for refusing to check customers' vaccination status. The company's Fisherman's Wharf location - the only In-N-Out franchise in San Francisco - was shut by the...
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 388 More Cases, 11 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 388 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 326 are confirmed cases and 62 are probable cases. There have been 8,800 total hospitalizations and 131,420 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,310. The 11 newly-reported deaths range from Oct. 20-26. One patient was in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 age group, and eight were in the 65+ age group. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 28, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 388 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 326 are confirmed cases and 62 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/YtL9O7zT6T — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 28, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in Danger, Virus Expert Warns

Despite some declines in coronavirus cases, there are "states where the per capita case rates are more than double the national average, which sits at about 21 cases per a hundred thousand residents," warns virus expert Michael Osterholm. Which states are in the most precarious situations? Read on to see which states he named—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
KCCI.com

Investigations show pandemic's harsh impact on meatpacking workers

DES MOINES, Iowa — An investigation by a U.S. House subcommittee reveals the pandemic's toll on employees at meatpacking plants is harsher than previously thought. The subcommittee started the investigation in February of this year. It looks at data from a majority of 2020, when the coronavirus made its way into the United States. The meatpacking companies mentioned in the report include JBS, Cargill, National Beef Packing Company, Smithfield Foods, and Tyson Foods.
DES MOINES, IA
CBS San Francisco

Structural Expert: Repair Work On San Francisco’s Leaning Millennium Tower Should Stop

by Abigail Sterling and Max Darrow SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Limited work on a fix for San Francisco’s leaning Millennium Tower has resumed, but at least one leading structural engineering consultant believes it’s time to put the brakes on the entire project. Construction crews were busy on the corner of Mission and Fremont Thursday as work on part of San Francisco’s leaning Millennium Tower retrofit resumed. Work on the fix was paused just before Labor Day once it became apparent construction methods were actually making the problem worse. “We haven’t got to the worst part of the fix yet, the most risky part...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News On 6

New COVID-19 Variant Detected In United States

Health leaders say a new and more contagious COVID-19 variant, Delta Plus, is now in the U.S. Oklahoma's health experts say the variant has not spread across the country yet and they believe the virus could be spreading slower because of the natural immunity created during the Delta surge in the summer.
