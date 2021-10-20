Sungrow Calls for Climate Action at BNEF London Summit 2021

The United Nations secretary general has warned world leaders that plans to cut emissions over the next decade left the planet on track for a “catastrophic global temperature rise” of 2.7C. Antonio Guterres said “humanity’s future depends on keeping global temperature increase to 1.5C by 2030”.Even with new announcements in the last few days from countries pledging net zero targets ahead of Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow, the world would still see more than 2C of long-term warming, he said.Elsewhere, Greta Thunberg has revealed that she will join a 5 November climate strike in Glasgow, writing on Twitter: “Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind.” The Swedish activist has been confirmed as one of the speakers at the Cop26 Coalition’s Global Day for Climate Justice rally. Read More Prince Charles warns of ‘dangerously narrow window’ to act on climate changeScotRail strikes to go ahead during Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow, union says in pay disputeCop26 meaning: What is the UN climate conference and why does it matter?

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO