Sungrow Calls for Climate Action at BNEF London Summit 2021

By Sungrow
pv-magazine.com
 8 days ago

A major new United Nations climate report issues a code red for humanity. It indicated the internationally agreed threshold of 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels of global heating was perilously close. We are at imminent risk of hitting 1.5 degrees in the near term. The only way to prevent exceeding this...

www.pv-magazine.com

24/7 Wall St.

This City Emits The Most Carbon Dioxide In The World

Carbon dioxide is an acidic colorless gas. Because it is soluble in water, it can be found in a number of liquids which include oil and natural gas. It is also a greenhouse gas found in the Earth’s atmosphere. Its concentration has increased over time because of, primarily, the burning of fossil fuels. The research […]
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

At Glasgow climate summit spotlight on biggest emitter China

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 17 (ANI): At the upcoming Glasgow climate summit the spotlight will be on China, which is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gas. (GHG). The 13 day-long conference is scheduled to begin on October 31. Fabien Baussart, writing in a blog post of The Times of...
ENVIRONMENT
cambridgema.gov

Climate Protection Action Committee

The Climate Protection Action Committee (CPAC) is an advisory group to the City Manager on local climate change policy and implementation. The agenda for the meeting is posted on the CPAC webpage. Due to the pandemic, the meeting will only be held in a virtual format on Zoom. To attend...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

If all 2030 climate targets are met, the planet will heat by 2.7℃ this century. That's not OK

If nations make good on their latest promises to reduce emissions by 2030, the planet will warm by at least 2.7℃ this century, a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has found. This overshoots the crucial internationally agreed temperature rise of 1.5℃. Released today, just days before the international climate change summit in Glasgow begins, UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report works out the difference between where greenhouse emissions are projected to be in 2030 and where they should be to avoid the worst climate change impacts. It comes as the Morrison government yesterday officially committed to a target of net-zero emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

How to make climate action popular

Ambitious action is needed to stop average global temperatures rising above 1.5°C. But some measures to cut fossil fuel use and develop alternative industries have provoked resistance. Wind farms can be a common source of public ire, and so can carbon taxes—as large protests in France and Australia show. Opposition...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Maldives Calls for Rapid and Immediate Action to Fight Climate Change

The Group of 20 nations contribute to 75% of the world's emissions, Aminath Shauna said, at CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum on Monday. "They have not cut down and in fact, as we are coming out of the pandemic, in 2021 we have seen a 5% increase in emissions from the developed world," she said.
ENVIRONMENT
Amherstbee.com

Wanted: Ambassadors For Climate Action

In a continuing effort to increase community involvement in implementing the Community Climate Action Plan, Erie County has begun recruiting Climate Action Ambassadors. The ambassadors will help Erie County Climate Action, the county’s green initiative, spread its message on climate change and the danger of greenhouse gases. The group is looking to develop a Community Climate Action plan by June […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
tufts.edu

Tufts Experts Call for Action on Climate Change

Global leaders at the upcoming U.N. climate change summit must commit to a detailed roadmap to reduce greenhouse gases rapidly, Tufts experts say. Without such action, the world is expected to experience increasingly catastrophic impacts in the coming years, as outlined in an August U.N. report. The United States, which...
ENVIRONMENT
pv-magazine.com

GoodWe at BNEF Summit 2021, reinforcing efforts to power a net-zero future

The BNEF Summit has been at the forefront of creating connections between leaders in energy, industry, technology, finance, and policy so as to provide innovative ideas and insights that will capitalize on technological change to shape a cleaner, net-zero future. GoodWe’s campaign for the summit will focus on practical solutions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

UN chief calls for leadership in climate action ahead of Glasgow conference

New York [US], October 26 (ANI/Xinhua): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday stressed the need to close the "leadership gap" in climate action before the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. He made the plea at the launch of the UN Environment Programme's Emissions Gap Report 2021, entitled "The...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

4 key issues to watch as world leaders prepare for the Glasgow climate summit

Glasgow sits proudly on the banks of the river Clyde, once the heart of Scotland’s industrial glory and now a launchpad for its green energy transition. It’s a fitting host for the United Nations’ climate conference, COP26, where world leaders will be discussing how their countries will reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change. I’ve been involved in climate negotiations for several years as a former senior U.N. official and will be in Glasgow for the talks starting Oct. 31, 2021. As negotiations get underway, here’s what to watch for. Ambition At the Paris climate conference in 2015, countries...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow — news: New climate pledges meet only one-seventh of needed carbon cuts as Thunberg to march

The United Nations secretary general has warned world leaders that plans to cut emissions over the next decade left the planet on track for a “catastrophic global temperature rise” of 2.7C. Antonio Guterres said “humanity’s future depends on keeping global temperature increase to 1.5C by 2030”.Even with new announcements in the last few days from countries pledging net zero targets ahead of Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow, the world would still see more than 2C of long-term warming, he said.Elsewhere, Greta Thunberg has revealed that she will join a 5 November climate strike in Glasgow, writing on Twitter: “Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind.” The Swedish activist has been confirmed as one of the speakers at the Cop26 Coalition’s Global Day for Climate Justice rally. Read More Prince Charles warns of ‘dangerously narrow window’ to act on climate changeScotRail strikes to go ahead during Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow, union says in pay disputeCop26 meaning: What is the UN climate conference and why does it matter?
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Warming world in the balance at knife-edge climate summit

Billed as a chance for humanity to save itself from climate catastrophe, the United Nations COP26 summit starting Sunday will task world leaders with turning ambitions to restrain global heating into the actions needed to slash greenhouse gas emissions. With just over one degree Celsius warming so far after 150 years of burning fossil fuels, the world is experiencing a rapid-fire onslaught of weather disasters supercharged by climate change. Since the last UN conference in 2019, record-shattering wildfires have scorched across Australia, Western Europe and the United States; North America has sizzled in a once-in-a-thousand-year heatwave; and extreme rainfall has caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. Experts warn that only transformative action will help stave off far more devastating climate impacts, not just for humanity but most life on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

EU chief calls for leadership at climate 'moment of truth'

The European Union’s chief executive called Thursday for a show of climate leadership ahead of two major international meetings focused on curbing global warming, warning that world leaders face “a moment of truth.”“What we need is, first of all, leadership,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said before she heads to a weekend summit in Rome of the Group of 20 most developed nations. The 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, starts Sunday in Glasgow Scotland.“We need leadership for credible commitments for decarbonization to reach the goal of net-zero mid-century. But we also need sufficient...
ENVIRONMENT
The 74

Education Solutions Gain Steam on Eve of UN Climate Conference

An “unprecedented” level of interest in girls’ education as a climate solution is growing worldwide, advocates say, as youth empowerment and gender are set to take center stage at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference.  From Oct. 31 through Nov. 12, roughly 20,000 international leaders and climate advocates will gather in Glasgow, Scotland for […]
ENVIRONMENT

Community Policy