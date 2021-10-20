COVID vaccine makers brace for a variant worse than Delta
Companies are updating vaccines and testing them on people to prepare for whatever comes next in the pandemic. You have full access to this article via your institution. Pfizer’s chief executive, Albert Bourla, made a bold promise in June. Standing next to US President Joe Biden at a press conference in...
Buried 23 pages into the FDA’s approval summary for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is data that cuts to the core of the vaccination debate. Presented in a place and manner where it has been almost completely overlooked until now, the data reveals the number of deaths among people who received the C-19 vaccine and people who received a placebo in Pfizer’s largest clinical trial.
(The Hill) – People who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to spread the delta variant within their household despite their vaccination status just as easily as unvaccinated individuals, a new study published on Friday shows. According to the study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, people who contracted COVID-19 had a similar viral load regardless of whether they had been […]
Low- and middle-income countries are implementing COVID-19 vaccination strategies in light of varying vaccine efficacies and costs, supply shortages, and resource constraints. Here, we use a microsimulation model to evaluate clinical outcomes and cost-effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccination program in South Africa. We varied vaccination coverage, pace, acceptance, effectiveness, and cost as well as epidemic dynamics. Providing vaccines to at least 40% of the population and prioritizing vaccine rollout prevented >9 million infections and >73,000 deaths and reduced costs due to fewer hospitalizations. Model results were most sensitive to assumptions about epidemic growth and prevalence of prior immunity to SARS-CoV-2, though the vaccination program still provided high value and decreased both deaths and health care costs across a wide range of assumptions. Vaccination program implementation factors, including prompt procurement, distribution, and rollout, are likely more influential than characteristics of the vaccine itself in maximizing public health benefits and economic efficiency.
A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee’s vote Tuesday to recommend a lower-dose Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization for children ages 5 to 11 means the shot could be available as soon as next week, yet only a minority of parents say they plan to get their children vaccinated.
U.S. officials bet on Novavax to provide a shot that could easily be shipped overseas. But its manufacturing problems have left global distributors without enough shots for poor and middle-income countries.
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. states have placed initial orders of COVID-19 vaccines for children and millions of doses will be shipped as soon as health regulators authorize their use, the White House said on Wednesday. The Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine could be available for...
Use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 was recommended by a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel with final emergency use approval hinging on the FDA commissioner. The panel of 18 voted almost unanimously in favor of the recommendation, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).
Oct. 27, 2021 -- A study conducted in the United Kingdom found that people vaccinated against COVID-19 may have neurological conditions such as Guillain-Barre Syndrome, but that people who actually catch COVID have a much higher chance of having those conditions, the BBC reported. “The risks of adverse neurological events...
A fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot will soon be available for some immunocompromised adults across the country. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration could authorize Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11 in the coming days. Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, an emergency medicine physician, joined CBSN to discuss.
Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
People who have received two vaccine doses against COVID-19 have a lower, but still appreciable, risk of becoming infected with the delta variant compared with unvaccinated people. Vaccinated people clear the infection more quickly, but the peak viral load among vaccinated people is similar to that seen in unvaccinated people, which may explain why they can still readily pass on the virus in household settings, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
LONDON (Reuters) – The Delta coronavirus variant can transmit easily from vaccinated people to their household contacts, a British study found on Thursday, although contacts were less likely to get infected if they were vaccinated themselves. The Imperial College London study illustrates how the highly transmissible Delta variant can spread...
Pharmaceutical company Merck agreed to allow other drugmakers to produce its COVID-19 pill, in a move aimed at helping millions of people in poorer countries get access to the potentially life-saving drug, a United Nations-backed public health organization said on Wednesday.
Vaccination with ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 or BNT162b2 is estimated to be about 90 percent effective for preventing deaths from COVID-19 caused by the B.1.617.2 (delta) variant, according to a research letter published online Oct. 20 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Aziz Sheikh, M.D., from the University of Edinburgh in...
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We may never completely wipe out COVID-19, experts warn. Instead, we'll work to minimize its spread and fend off the most dangerous strains, much like we do with the flu each winter. So does that mean we'll have to get booster shots against the coronavirus for years to come? Perhaps. But we'll have other ways to fight infections too, such as a drug from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics -- an antiviral COVID pill awaiting US government approval.
U.S. pharmaceutical giant Merck has agreed to share its license for its experimental covid-19 drug, molnupiravir, with a nonprofit organization so that it can be manufactured widely around the world in a deal that would expand access to the treatment in more than 100 countries. The move could make the...
US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
