JENISON — With brisk business in two surging market segments, Cellulose Material Solutions LLC is investing in expanding its operations and beefing up production capacity. The Jenison-based manufacturer of eco-friendly insulation, acoustic panels and thermal packaging solutions has embarked on a $9 million capital investment that will add 54,000 square feet of warehousing and manufacturing space to its facility at 2472 Port Sheldon St. CMS also will install a second production line that is expected to triple the output of products when it comes online in the first quarter of 2022, as well as add 12,000 square feet of new office space.

JENISON, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO