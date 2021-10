BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a major step toward ending this pandemic once and for all. Pfizer’s request to roll out covid vaccines to kids as young as five cleared a major hurdle. An FDA advisory panel carefully debated before giving the green light — meaning 28 million kids nationwide could start rolling up their sleeves as soon as next week. The Pfizer vaccine may soon be available to its youngest patients. “I think it’s very important they be vaccinated,” said Debbie. Tuesday, the FDA endorsed a mini-dose of the company’s vaccine for kids ages five to 11 and the state is getting ready for...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO