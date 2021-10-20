CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The 26th International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2021)

naturalgasworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week to go to the highly anticipated event of the year in Turkmenistan’s oil & gas sector – the 26th International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2021). It is a prestigious event, which is held annually to attract investments to the oil and gas sector of...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
naturalgasworld.com

Qatar to invest in Pakistan's new LNG regas terminal: Press

Energas Terminal is developing an import terminal at Port Qasim near Karachi. Qatar is planning to invest in Pakistan’s next LNG import and regasification terminal, Bloomberg reported on October 28. Qasim Terminal Holding Co., a subsidiary of state-owned QatarEnergy, has applied for clearance with Pakistan’s government to take a stake...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Ukraine promises gas supplies to support Moldova

With just two days before the current contract's expiry, Gazprom and Moldova are yet to agree a new one for November, but talks continue. The Ukrainian government has vowed to support Moldova with gas supplies, as the former Soviet Union grapples with severe shortages after its long-term contract with Russia's Gazprom lapsed ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Saudi Arabia reaches financial close on $12bn power project

The Jazan integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) project will supply power, steam and hydrogen to Aramco's Jazan refinery. Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power announced on October 28 that financial close had been reached on its $12bn power project at Saudi Aramco's refinery in Jazan. The Jazan integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Novatek boosts earnings in Q3 on oil-indexed pricing

The company's higher realised price was likely driven more by higher oil prices, which its contracts are linked to, rather than the spike in gas spot prices. Russia's Novatek reported a surge in earnings in the third quarter like many oil and gas producers, the LNG exporter reported on October 27, but analysts note this was like...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#Renewable Energy#Oil Industry#Ogt#Turkmen#Cnpc#Socar#Areti#Mitro International#Napeco#Dragon Oil#Eni#Lukoil#Conference#World Bank#Asian Development Bank#Islamic Development Bank#State Concern
naturalgasworld.com

Realism and COP26 the Saudi way? Hydrocarbons and renewables need each other!

As COP26 has been labeled as a ‘make or break’ moment for the planet, it is clear that without hydrocarbons it will be a break (down). The world is eagerly awaiting the COP26 results in the next weeks. The largest climate change gathering until now will need to address current and future threats not only to the environment, air and water quality, economic growth and the future of the world, but also take into account the possible impact of all these measures, proposals and grand schemes to be expected on respective countries and regions, especially outside of the OECD area. The current onslaught on hydrocarbon producers, companies and investors, is still going strong, but showing possible weaknesses already. The need for oil, gas and maybe even coal, in the future energy mix and other economic sectors, is partly misunderstood and definitely misrepresented by a wide range of reports and agencies. Hitting on major oil producing countries is still a media hype, but seems now to be hit by rational analysis and measures taken by these “culprits of global warming”.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Promises, power plants and politics: China's position ahead of COP26

Days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, China has submitted a renewed emissions-cutting plan that failed to include substantial new commitments to drastically reduce carbon output in the near future from the world's biggest polluter. As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to slash emissions to limit temperature rises, and to submit ambitious plans for further cuts every five years. Ahead of the summit, which begins Sunday, we look at China's position.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Reuters

Russia's Gazprom and Moldova sign 5-year gas deal

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's gas giant Gazprom and the Moldovan government said on Friday they had signed a new five-year contract for Russian gas supplies. "Gazprom and MoldovaGaz have extended a contract for Russian gas supplies for five years, starting from Nov. 1, 2021 on mutually beneficial terms," Gazprom said in a statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Aussie LNG exports in Sep down 3% m/m

Australian projects delivered 11 fewer cargoes to China, Japan and Taiwan in September. Australia exported 6.96mn metric tons of LNG in September, down 3% from the near-record 7.18mn mt in August, energy consultant EnergyQuest said on October 25. Compared with August, Australian projects delivered 11 fewer cargoes to China, Japan...
WORLD
naturalgasworld.com

Norway makes case for continued oil and gas production

The ban would also affect projects in Norway's frontier Barents Sea region, including those that supply Equinor's Hammerfest LNG plant. The new prime minister of Norway warned in an interview with the Financial Times (FT) on October 25 that ending oil and gas production would undermine the energy transition. Jonas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

GECF, OPEC criticise "prevalent reductionism" in energy debate

GECF and OPEC want to present "a balanced energy-transition roadmap." The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) issued a joint statement on October 27 stressing the important role oil and gas had to play in the energy transition. There has been a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

CNG Fuels to host hydrogen trials at UK filling stations

HGVs alone account for 5% of all UK emissions. UK fuel supplier CNG Fuels said on October 28 it planned to hold hydrogen trials at its network of UK renewable bio-methane filling stations starting next year. The company expects to allocate 100 acres of its land to public access hydrogen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

What Does International Oil Companies Divestiture Mean for Africa — and for Climate Initiatives? The State of African Energy 2022

Our research found that, in 2021, NOCs are producing 51% of Africa’s oil and gas. Giving indigenous companies a chance to step up their game in the African energy market is critical. For years, the leaders of the African Energy Chamber have been calling for this and working to give local companies every opportunity to participate in and prosper in the oil and gas industry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

OMV sells Norwegian oil find as part of shift towards gas

Lundin wants to build up its operations in the Barents Sea. Austria's OMV has sold its 25% interest in the Wisting oil discovery in the Norwegian Barents Sea to Sweden's Lundin for $320mn, as part of a shift in its focus to natural gas, the companies announced on October 28.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Crew Energy completes transition to gas

With the sale of its heavy oil assets, Crew is now a pure-play Montney producer. Canada’s Crew Energy said October 28 it had completed its transition to a pure-play Montney producer and has now set its sights on boosting natural gas production by 22% by 2022. Late in the third...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Major energy exporters race to lead in global hydrogen trade

Global hydrogen demand could rise by six-fold to 530 Mt in 2050. The time is ripe for the world's major energy exporters to accelerate the energy transition, and mastering the hydrogen trade could make a difference, says Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (Nasdaq:VRSK). The global energy market was worth an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Russia to start filling European gas storage sites after Nov 8

Gazprom aims to have 72.6bn m3 of gas in storage domestically by November 8, after which it will turn its attention to its storage sites in Europe. Russian president Vladimir Putin on October 27 ordered Gazprom to start pumping gas into its gas storage facil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Mitsubishi Power commissions CCGT in Indonesia

The Muara Karang power plant is located approximately 10 km northwest of the capital city of Jakarta. Mitsubishi Power has completed the installation and commissioning of a 500 MW natural gas-fired combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power generation system for the Muara Karang power plant in Indonesia, it said on October 28.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy