The 26th International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2021)

As COP26 has been labeled as a ‘make or break’ moment for the planet, it is clear that without hydrocarbons it will be a break (down). The world is eagerly awaiting the COP26 results in the next weeks. The largest climate change gathering until now will need to address current and future threats not only to the environment, air and water quality, economic growth and the future of the world, but also take into account the possible impact of all these measures, proposals and grand schemes to be expected on respective countries and regions, especially outside of the OECD area. The current onslaught on hydrocarbon producers, companies and investors, is still going strong, but showing possible weaknesses already. The need for oil, gas and maybe even coal, in the future energy mix and other economic sectors, is partly misunderstood and definitely misrepresented by a wide range of reports and agencies. Hitting on major oil producing countries is still a media hype, but seems now to be hit by rational analysis and measures taken by these “culprits of global warming”.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO