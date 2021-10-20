CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian oil minister says high oil, gas prices can hit economic revival

naturalgasworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia's petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri was speaking at the...

www.naturalgasworld.com

naturalgasworld.com

Novatek boosts earnings in Q3 on oil-indexed pricing

The company's higher realised price was likely driven more by higher oil prices, which its contracts are linked to, rather than the spike in gas spot prices. Russia's Novatek reported a surge in earnings in the third quarter like many oil and gas producers, the LNG exporter reported on October 27, but analysts note this was like...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Lundin profits soar in Q3 on higher prices, record output

Production averaged a record 193,600 barrels of oil equivalent/day in the three-month period. Core earnings (Ebitdax) at Sweden's Lundin leapt up to $1.28bn in the third quarter, from $516mn a year earlier, the company reported on October 29, thanks to higher oil and gas prices and record output. The company, focused o...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Exxon plans big spend on low-carbon opportunities

Q3 earnings for the US major surged $7.4bn compared to the same period last year. US major ExxonMobil said October 29 that it anticipated the rollout of “financially accretive” projects in its low-carbon business segments. Exxon in its earnings report for the third quarter said it anticipated annual capital investments...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom, Eni to revise gas supply terms

Italy is one of the largest markets for Gazprom's gas in Europe, with supplies amounting to 22.1bn m3 in 2019. Russia's Gazprom has agreed to review the terms of its long-term contracts to supply gas to Italy's Eni, the latter company said on October 29. The pair will review the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wmleader.com

Oil Stocks: Exxon, Chevron Earnings On Tap With Oil Prices Highs

Oil stocks Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) will report third-quarter results before the market opens Friday amid rising oil prices. Exxon stock and Chevron are just below buy points. U.S. oil prices have climbed past the key $80 per barrel benchmark for the first time since 2014. Brent is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Chevron posts highest profit in 8 years on surging oil, gas prices

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Friday posted its highest quarterly profit in eight years on surging oil and gas prices, higher output and a recovery in motor fuel demand that boosted refining margins. The strong results came a day after U.S. lawmakers grilled top executives of major oil companies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
naturalgasworld.com

Ukraine promises gas supplies to support Moldova

With just two days before the current contract's expiry, Gazprom and Moldova are yet to agree a new one for November, but talks continue. The Ukrainian government has vowed to support Moldova with gas supplies, as the former Soviet Union grapples with severe shortages after its long-term contract with Russia's Gazprom lapsed ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Saudi Arabia reaches financial close on $12bn power project

The Jazan integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) project will supply power, steam and hydrogen to Aramco's Jazan refinery. Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power announced on October 28 that financial close had been reached on its $12bn power project at Saudi Aramco's refinery in Jazan. The Jazan integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Huntsville Item

Gas prices continue to rise as crude oil prices jump

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.05 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents more than from this day last week and is $1.21 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the...
WALKER COUNTY, TX
AFP

ExxonMobil Q3 profits rebound to $6.8 bn on higher oil prices

ExxonMobil's profits rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices as the petroleum giant announced a new share repurchase program, according to results released Friday. The US oil company reported profits of $6.8 billion, compared with a loss of $680 million over the same period last year amid weak demand during a more severe wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenues jumped about 60 percent to $73.8 billion. The results illustrated the oil industry's profoundly improved outlook compared with the darkest days of Covid-19, when US oil futures briefly dove into negative territory.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
spglobal.com

Spotlight: Will US shale oil operators forget capital discipline and produce a lot more oil next year as oil prices reach a seven-year high?

A version of this Spotlight from S&P Global Platts Analytics was first published Oct. 21. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Despite high oil prices, capital discipline has held drilling and completion activity in check as most public operators have focused on paying down debt and returning cash to shareholders instead of growing shale oil production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Laredo Morning Times

Energy prices lift oil and gas stocks, weigh on the economy

Energy prices are soaring in 2021 and oil and gas stocks are the clear winners, but the losers might just turn out to be businesses and consumers. The energy sector has far outpaced the broader market in 2021. The S&P 500’s energy stocks are up more than 50%, compared with a roughly 20% gain for the overall index. Devon Energy, Marathon Oil and Occidental Petroleum have all more than doubled in value this year.
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come

Six years after former BP chief executive Bob Dudley said that “the industry needs to prepare for lower for longer,” a growing number of major investment banks now expect “higher for longer” oil prices. Rebounding global oil consumption amid tight supply—contrary to some forecasts last year that indicate demand may...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb of 87 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 87 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 22. That was a bit less than the average increase of 90 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.548 trillion cubic feet, down 403 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 126 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down 25.7 cents, or 4.1%, at $5.941 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.884 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

As gas prices surge, Big Oil climate change hearing tone-deaf

BP BP PLC 29.22 -0.03 -0.10%. The Democratic House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on the Environment’s "Fueling the Climate Crisis: Exposing Big Oil’s Disinformation Campaign to Prevent Climate Action" hearing is dubbed as an "industry-wide campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming." Ticker...
TRAFFIC

