Graphene-X Hoodie-X zip-up sweatshirt has 3-layered construction for thermal management

Make cleaning your home easier with the Samsung Jet Stick 90 vacuum. Featuring a 180-degree swivel head and weighing only 6 pounds, you can easily maneuver it to vacuum stairs, under sofas, and other hard-to-reach places. Moreover, this Samsung vacuum has a 5-layer filtration system. This captures pet dander, pollen, and other fibers from your home. As a result, it captures and traps 99.999% of microdust to breathe cleaner air into your home. Furthermore, this cordless vacuum operates for up to 60 minutes at a time, and you can easily charge 2 batteries at once in just 3.5 hours. Best of all, it includes an 0.8-liter, high-capacity dust bin to collect all dust, dirt, and debris from your home. Dishwasher safe, this bin is also easy to clean. Finally, this vacuum offers 4 adjustable heights for maximum comfort during use.
