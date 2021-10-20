CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graphene-X Hoodie-X zip-up sweatshirt has 3-layered construction for thermal management

By Genevieve Healey
 8 days ago
Stay just the right temperature in all situations with the innovative Graphene-X zip-up Hoodie-X sweatshirt. Constructed with three layers, this graphene-integrated hoodie prioritizes thermal management. So you stay warm...

GeekyGadgets

Hoodie-X reversible graphene integrated zip-up hoodie by Graphene-X

With still 23 days remaining and thanks to over 1600 backers the Hoodie-X reversible graphene-integrated zip-up hoodie by Graphene-X has raised more than $300,000 via Kickstarter. The waterproof outer jacket is reversible and designed to protect you against the elements thanks to its three layered fabric and graphene integrated construction.
