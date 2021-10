The singer was best known for her songs “Feelings” and “Inside.”. We are sad to report that R&B singer Emani 22 has died at the age of 22. She passed away on Monday, October 18 after succumbing to injuries due to a “tragic accident” that occurred on the morning of October 16, according to her manager, Fred Green. She was best known for her tracks “Feelings” and “Inside” featuring Trippie Redd.

