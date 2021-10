Tsurumi Island is the new mysterious area introduced in Genshin Impact‘s 2.2 Update. Unveiled during the Version 1.6 Special Program, the island is enveloped in a thick fog that can cause adventurers to easily lose their way. The mist isn’t the only hazard on the island, as the area is crawling with Hilichurls, Automatons, and Rifthounds. Players who try to explore Tsurumi Island will discover that they must complete several quests before the fog “accepts” them. Keep in mind that the World Quest Series “Seirai Stormchasers” must be completed in order to travel to Tsurumi Island. Continue reading to learn how to get to Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact.

