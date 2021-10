You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Zolve, a neobank enabling global access to financial services, on Wednesday announced the closing of INR 300 crore in Series A funding. This funding round raises the 10-month-old company’s valuation to INR 1,575 crore. The round was led by partners of DST Global. The round also recorded participation from Tiger Global. Alkeon Capital, as well as existing investors Accel and Lightspeed Venture Partners, also participated in the round.

