Georgia surpasses 24,000 deaths

VALDOSTA — Georgia surpassed 24,000 deaths, officially reporting 24,053 people have died from COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The GDPH reported 1,121 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,254,261 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported 4,023 probable deaths and 366,433 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 84,500 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 13,240 admissions into intensive care units reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.95 million Tuesday — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — counting 10,954,051, according to the GDPH.

About 5.75 million have had at least one shot and 5.1 million are fully vaccinated.