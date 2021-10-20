CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Five arrested after Man City supporter attacked

By Reuters Staff
 8 days ago
(Reuters) -Five people have been arrested and an investigation is underway after a Manchester City supporter was attacked following their Champions League game at Club Brugge, Belgian authorities said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a parking lot in Drongen after City's 5-1 win over Brugge on Tuesday. The Belgium-based supporter, 63, is in "mortal danger", the East Flanders public prosecutor's office said in a statement here.

“A man wearing a Manchester City scarf had stopped the car in the motorway parking in Drongen after the match and had made his way to the shop,” it added.

“According to the first findings of the investigation, his football scarf in the shop was taken off by a suspect and he stepped out with it.

“Subsequently, the victim came into confrontation with some suspects in the parking lot, and ended up on the ground after physical aggression.”

Manchester City said they were shocked by the incident.

"We're currently working with our counterparts at Club Brugge as well as Belgian and Greater Manchester Police to establish more information," City said in a statement here.

“Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian-based supporter, who remains in hospital.”

Brugge said in a statement here that they were "horrified" to learn of the incident.

“Club Brugge strongly disapproves of all criminal behaviour, both inside and outside the stadium and puts tolerance first,” the club said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
