Blake Farmer

Nationwide, coronavirus cases are trending downward, a tremendous relief after a Delta surge that affected nearly every state. However, now is no time to celebrate. Not only do experts not know if a "fifth wave" may come again during the colder months but some states aren't seeing declines; in fact, cases are surging there. Which ones? Read on to discover which 6 states are currently being hit the hardest—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO