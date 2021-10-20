CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Blake Farmer

By Blake Farmer
wbfo.org
 8 days ago

In Rural Tennessee, Conservatives Voice Vaccine Hesitancy. An NPR/Marist...

www.wbfo.org

Comments / 0

Related
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

These States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Nationwide, coronavirus cases are trending downward, a tremendous relief after a Delta surge that affected nearly every state. However, now is no time to celebrate. Not only do experts not know if a "fifth wave" may come again during the colder months but some states aren't seeing declines; in fact, cases are surging there. Which ones? Read on to discover which 6 states are currently being hit the hardest—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Npr#Conservatives#Marist
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Minnesota doctors silenced over COVID views: 'If it's happening to someone else, it could happen to you'

Two Minnesota doctors are speaking out after being silenced for reiterating the importance of individual rights as it pertains to COVID-related policies. Dr. Scott Jensen, a GOP gubernatorial candidate in the state, faces a fifth investigation in just one year for emphasizing the importance of natural immunity, and Dr. Jeffrey Horak was reportedly terminated from his role of 15 years as a veteran of general surgery after speaking at a local school board meeting.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Stacey Abrams group donates more than $1 million to erase medical debts of people in five states

The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts. Fair Fight Action on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
CHARITIES
The Free Press - TFP

NIH Director Violated Agency Policy By ‘Intentionally’ Misrepresenting Natural COVID Immunity Study, Watchdog Alleges

National Institutes of “intentionally misrepresented” the conclusions of an August study on people with natural immunity from COVID-19 in violation of his agency’s scientific integrity policy, a watchdog group alleged in a complaint Wednesday. The watchdog group, Protect the Public’s Trust, alleged in its complaint that Collins violated his agency’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WREG

Masks recommended, not required, in Shelby County businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The indoor mask mandate in Shelby County will expire for private businesses, though they continue to be highly recommended. The Shelby County Health Department issued a new health order Wednesday, effective immediately. It notes that COVID numbers have been decreasing locally, and the area is no longer considered a high-transmission area by […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Greenville Advocate

Tribute to the Alabama Farmer

Last week a politician in our state implied some negative things about our state’s farmers. Imagine that, a politician throwing stones at another profession. Funny, isn’t it? And of all times, it happens to be National Farm to School Month – a time for educating our children about the importance of farming which in Alabama is tremendous economically speaking.
ALABAMA STATE
wbfo.org

Patrick Jarenwattananon

New York City Official Talks Flooding And The Future Of Climate Change. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Jainey K. Bavishi, director of the New York City Mayor's Office of Resiliency, on recent flooding and how the city can prepare for weather events caused by climate change. Jackie MacMullan, Who Paved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy