Best bets for the NBA's opening week: Can Deandre Ayton and the Suns repeat last year's hot start?

There were several ways to describe the Phoenix Suns‘ run to the NBA Finals last season. Some called it a fluke, others a shocking run, and several labeled it as a storybook journey. After winning just 34 games during the 2019-20 campaign, the Suns finished with 50-plus wins for the first time since the Seven Seconds or Less days of Steve Nash and Amare Stoudemire in the mid-to-late 2000s. They toppled the 2019-20 champion Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, made quick work of the Denver Nuggets in the next and sent the Los Angeles Clippers home to earn a berth in the Finals.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO