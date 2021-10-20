CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MStereoSpread effect plugin by Meldaproduction on sale at 50% OFF

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlugin Boutique is offering a 50% discount on Meldaproduction’s MStereoSpread effect plugin as part of the Eternal Madness sale. Modern listeners crave extremely tight and punchy sound. MStereoSpread uses psychoacoustics to bring...

Digital Trends

Best Buy has some incredible Black Friday laptop deals today — From $99

The Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year and that means some fantastic deals on laptops and Chromebooks that you’ll find hard to resist right now. With so many great Black Friday deals out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from the sale, ensuring there’s something here for every budget and need. If the laptop for you isn’t here, we also have plenty of other great Black Friday laptop deals for you to check out. Read on while we guide you through them all.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free Amazon cash, $20 must-have Alexa gadget, bedding sale, more

The weekend has finally arrived, which means you can sit back and relax. Or, you can run around with your family trying to make the most of your weekend. In either case, saving some money on best-selling products should be a nice change of pace. And today, amid all the amazing sales like the Best Buy early Black Friday sale to Amazon’s epic daily deals page, we dug up 10 particularly amazing deals that you won’t want to miss. Saturday’s best deals 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free! First-time gift card...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Transmutator versatile crossfade effect by United Plugins on sale at 60% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Transmutator effect plugin by United Plugins, a cutting-edge tool that crossfades between two inputs in a multitude of exciting ways. A cross-fade effect can be useful but a simple blending of one material into another can be a bit boring. Fortunately, there’s...
ELECTRONICS
moneytalksnews.com

Dell Refurbished Store Sale: Up to 50% off

Save on refurbished Dell laptops and desktops via the coupon codes below. (Excludes clearance items.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store Tips 50% off any Dell OptiPlex 3050 Desktop via "3050DESK50" 50% off any Dell OptiPlex 5040 Desktop via "5040DESK50" 45% off any Dell Latitude 7490 Laptop via "7490LAP45" 45% off any Dell Latitude 7280 Laptop via "7280LAP45" In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code. All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

How to turn the Windows 11 animation effects On/Off

Different users have different tastes and it's important to satisfy all of them. There are various visual options and settings that you can change in Windows 11. If the animation effect isn't to your liking, we'll show you how to turn it off. There's more than one way of doing...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

SoundSpot Creative Bundle: Get 5 effect plugins for only $5 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive promotion on the SoundSpot Creative 5 for 5 Bundle, offering a huge discount on the limited time bundle featuring 5 audio effect plugins. The bundle includes the Nebula multi-effect plugin, Oracle algorithmic reverb, Ravage distortion, Kara bus processor for pluck sounds, and the Glitch...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Audified ToneSpot Express mixing plugins on sale at 30% OFF

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive offer on the ToneSpot Express series of mixing plugins by Audified. No more tweaking. Get inspired by the sound and explore some new colors. Across genres & styles, Immediatelly. Dirt cheap. Express delivers exactly the same sound quality and exactly the same amount of processing power, but with minimum controls so you can get the sweetspot of your tone super-fast.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Screaming Halloween Bundle: 5 plugins by W.A. Production at 88% OFF

W.A. Production has launched the limited time Screaming Halloween Bundle, a value bundle featuring 5 audio plugins at a deep discount. It’s the spookiest time of the year, and we’re back with another SCARY good deal! Introducing: the Screaming Halloween Bundle from W. A. Production!. This MONSTER bundle contains all...
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Glitchmachines Palindrome granular sampler plugin on sale for $10 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on the Palindrome granular morph plotting sampler geared toward experimental sound design. Glitchmachines’ Palindrome fuses 4 granular samplers with a coordinate plotting grid and complex modulation sources in order to facilitate the creation of morphing sound effects and unusual instrument patches. The plugin’s...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Waves Audio launches Abbey Road Sale: Plugins from $29.99 USD

Waves Audio has announced the launch of the Abbey Road Sale, offering a discount on selected plugins and bundles for 48 hours only. Step into the sound of Abbey Road Studios and explore plugins meticulously modeled from the fabled studios’ legendary rooms, microphones, consoles, tape machines and signature effects, as heard on countless historic recordings and pop masterpieces.
COMPUTERS
bedroomproducersblog.com

Techivation Releases T-De-Esser Pro De-Esser Plugin (15% OFF)

Techivation released T-De-Esser Pro, an upgraded version of the freeware T-De-Esser and T-De-Esser Plus effects in VST2, VST3, AU, and AAX plugin formats. Techivation offers an exclusive 15% OFF discount to the twenty fastest BPB readers who use the coupon code TDEESSERPRO15 at checkout. The coupon code will automatically expire after it’s been used twenty times.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

accSone releases crusher-X 9 granular synthesis effect plugin

AccSone has announced the release of crusher-X 9, an update to the granular synth effect plugin for sound design, film sound recording and creative minds. Its powerful live, polyphonic, multichannel granular synthesis algorithm creates very complex sounds, drones and outstanding surround effects. Since 1999, the crusher-X trademark has been “the” granular effect standard. crusher-X is used by famous sound-designers, composers, musicians and film-makers all over the world. It comes with GCOs, an Autotune and Pitch tracking system, up to 10-channel surround outputs, up to 199 individual grain streams, unique 3D grain visualization, over 3700 LFOs, over 370 real-time parameters and more than 180 presets.
COMPUTERS
bedroomproducersblog.com

Get iZotope’s Excalibur Multi-Effect For $9.99 @ Plugin Boutique

Plugin Boutique launched a no-brainer $9.99 deal on the Excalibur multi-effect plugin by Exponential Audio and iZotope (free iLok user account required for activation). And that’s not the only Exponential Audio deal at Plugin Boutique. You can get the R2 Stereo reverb effect for $19.99 until November 2nd, 2021. Exponential...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

DSK Music updates World StringZ free instrument for Windows and Mac

Following the Asian DreamZ update from a few weeks ago, DSK Music has announced an updated version of the World StringZ free virtual instrument. Previously only available as a 32-bit VST for Windows, the rompler instrument featuring string instruments from all over the world has been completely recoded and updated to work on current Windows and Mac systems.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

2B Played Music releases Filter Friend creative filter effect plugin

2B Played Music has announced the release of its new audio effect Filter Friend, a plugin designed to provide you with creative and quick filter effects. You can of course use Filter Friend to create great simple creative sweep effects.. But to really let Filter Friend come into its own, you can make use of all the advanced timing-related filter effects, the different filter types, filter strengths, filter waveforms, the distortion options and the built-in eq.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

AIR Music Strike 2 dynamic drum and arranger plugin on sale for $29 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a flash sale on the Strike 2 plugin by AIR Music Technology, offering a 77% discount on the dynamic drum and arranger instrument that features a world-class sample library and a hyper-realistic performance engine. Strike puts you in the producer’s chair, enabling you to create, control,...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Iceberg Audio launches Beatgrader plugin: The quickest route to lo-fi

Iceberg Audio has announced the release of its new audio plugin Beatgrader, an effect that is is modeled on the techniques being used by beatmakers to create lo-fi, underwater and distorted low ends. We’ve also added saturation to that process which allows you to add more weight. Simply select a...
COMPUTERS

