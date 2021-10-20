MStereoSpread effect plugin by Meldaproduction on sale at 50% OFF

AccSone has announced the release of crusher-X 9, an update to the granular synth effect plugin for sound design, film sound recording and creative minds. Its powerful live, polyphonic, multichannel granular synthesis algorithm creates very complex sounds, drones and outstanding surround effects. Since 1999, the crusher-X trademark has been “the” granular effect standard. crusher-X is used by famous sound-designers, composers, musicians and film-makers all over the world. It comes with GCOs, an Autotune and Pitch tracking system, up to 10-channel surround outputs, up to 199 individual grain streams, unique 3D grain visualization, over 3700 LFOs, over 370 real-time parameters and more than 180 presets.
