OBERHASLI, the interactive music experience from deadmau5 in the Metaverse, is set to debut with a series of shows on October 15-17. If there’s one artist who has been at the cutting edge of technology in the electronic music scene over the years, it’s deadmau5. From his larger-than-life Cube stages to embracing the connection between dance music and video games, he’s always looked to go bigger and better with each project. More recently, this mission has seen the renowned DJ and producer team up with Manticore Games and their Core platform to craft up Oberhasli, an evolving social space paired with a virtual music experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO