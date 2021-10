The Chicago Bulls defeated the Toronto Raptors 111-108 on Monday to secure their fourth straight win and best start to a season in 25 years.In control through the first three quarters, the Bulls saw their opponents stage a late comeback to draw within two points with just under five minutes left.However, former Raptor DeMar DeRozan took it upon himself to turn the tables once more, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter to ensure the narrow win and Chicago’s place as the last undefeated team in the Eastern Conference.He finished with a game-high 26 points, while OG Anunoby top-scored for...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO