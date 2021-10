Chancellor Rishi Sunak will use his Budget to set out plans for a post-coronavirus economy, boosted by better-than-expected forecasts but against a backdrop of a rising cost of living.Mr Sunak, who posed for the traditional photos outside No 11 Downing Street before heading to Parliament, will hail a “new age of optimism” as the economy recovers from the pandemic hit.The Chancellor is set to strike an upbeat tone as he talks about building a “stronger economy of the future”, with the promise of rising wages, cash for the NHS and investment in regional transport projects.Mr Sunak’s spending plans are likely...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO