Flowage rights deal signed with board

By JO News
Journal Opinion
 9 days ago

WOODSVILLE—The Haverhill Selectboard signed off on a deal last week to resolve existing litigation with the owner of the Wilder Dam...

middletownri.com

Right Of Way Sign Installation

A team with the Town's Department of Public Works was busy Monday, installing new right of way to the water signs from the state Coastal Resources Management Council. The rights of way are important and give everyone access to the water. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Journal Opinion

New building sign approved by board

BRADFORD—The Bradford Selectboard approved a sign for the incoming Tractor Supply store, which is slated to open in November, during their Oct. 14 meeting. Planned signage will slightly exceed that permitted under the local sign ordinance. Under the ordinance, total signage for Lower Plain businesses cannot exceed 150 square feet...
BRADFORD, VT
Only In New Mexico

This Small Town In New Mexico Was Named One Of The Most Affordable Places To Live In the Nation

When choosing a place to live, there are several factors that an individual must consider. However, one factor that should be at the top of almost every wishlist is the affordability of the area. Realtor.com released a list of the 10 most affordable towns in the country. Now, these aren’t just random places, these are towns where you’d actually consider settling down and living for years to come. And to no surprise of ours, Realtor.com named Los Alamos as one of the most affordable places to live in the nation.
REAL ESTATE
State
Connecticut State
New Jersey Monitor

In Jersey City, frustration flares up over a controversial affordable housing program

Luisa Reyes Mantilla was a young single mother in 1994 when she spotted an advertisement for low-income, first-time homebuyers in Jersey City. To qualify, you had to have good credit, a few thousand dollars in the bank, and a willingness to rent the other half of your duplex to someone similarly in need. She called […] The post In Jersey City, frustration flares up over a controversial affordable housing program appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Commissioners Letter Regarding School Bus Transportation Employee Protest

Dear Dr. Curry: As you are no doubt aware, escalation between the Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS), the Calvert County bus transportation contractors and their employees continues. Our office continues to receive calls about the unavailability of student transportation to and from school, the lack of response to the bus contractor employees and the impact that this situation will have on Calvert County students and their families. Calvert County Government has no control over the employment […] The post Calvert County Commissioners Letter Regarding School Bus Transportation Employee Protest appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Boston

Tom Menino’s Wife Endorses Michelle Wu For Mayor Of Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Just days before the election, Angela Menino, wife of the late Mayor Tom Menino, endorsed Michelle Wu for Mayor of Boston. “In Michelle, I see someone like Tommy, who gets to know personally every part and person of our city to provide the city services we need. I’m proud to support her to be the next Mayor of Boston and continue Tommy’s legacy as an urban mechanic who fights for Boston to be a city for everyone,” Menino said. She added that her husband had “a great respect” for Wu when he worked with her at City Hall. “Her grace under pressure and sharp mind to think differently about city services and build trust among city agencies made her stand out. I know my husband would have endorsed her for Mayor as he supported her when she ran for City Council,” Menino said. Tom Menino was Boston’s longest-serving mayor.
BOSTON, MA
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is right to offer to help school boards deal with increasing threats

It would be foolish to suggest that the people who overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to prevent a duly elected Congress from certifying the victory of the duly elected next president were merely exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech. But as school board members across the country are subjected to death threats and physical intimidation from the promoters of lies and noxious causes, we’re being asked to believe that the disturbances are a free speech exercise.
EDUCATION
Portland Tribune

Input sought on parks and rec needs

City of Canby continues its master plan update and now wants to hear from the community via survey link. After a nearly 20-year wait, the city's future goals for parks and recreation are starting to come into clearer focus. At least that's the hope as national firm GreenPlay, LLC continues...
CANBY, OR
WBAL Radio

One Maryland county is lifting their indoor mask mandate

Montgomery County is lifting their indoor mask mandate as of Thursday. According to a release from the county government, face coverings will no longer be required indoors in locations accessible to the public. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO |...
WTRF- 7News

Unpaid caregivers were honored for the value of their services at a luncheon

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Belmont County Adult Services Coalition hosted its annual Caregiver Appreciation Luncheon Friday at Senior Services of Belmont County. The event is meant to give caregivers a few hours for themselves to step away from their responsibilities. Statistics show that 34.2 million people in this nation care for another person 50 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Denver

Affordable Housing Ballot Measures Could Impact Mountain Communities

(CBS4)– With elections right around the corner, towns across the high country have made it clear, affordable housing is a top priority. “’Where am I going to live?’’I just got kicked out of my house’, I constantly hear this for a myriad of reasons but that’s where we’re at. We’re in a crisis, we really are in a crisis,” said Dave Chapin, Mayor of the Town of Vail. (credit: CBS) Chapin says the tourists have flooded Vail while the employees are leaving. A ballot measure this November would increase the sales tax rate by .5% (personal groceries excluded), bringing in an estimated $4.3...
VAIL, CO
WTAJ

Patton Township supervisors approve affordable housing action items

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A year-long study on affordable and attainable housing in Patton Township has led to a four-part action plan. Three of the four recommendations have been unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors. The supervisors heard a presentation from the Patton Township Housing Task Force on their study and took public […]
PATTON, PA

Comments / 0

