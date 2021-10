Citigroup is considering offering crypto trading, custody, and financing services in the presence of regulatory uncertainty. Two years after Citigroup tried its unsuccessful Citicoin crypto experiment, it’s now looking to get into the crypto space, albeit rather cautiously in the midst of regulatory uncertainty. This approach is in line with statements made in the first half of 2021 by Itay Tuchman, Citi’s Global Head of Foreign Exchange when he said that it will “jump in” when it can build something that will benefit clients and that regulators can support. According to its recruitment portal, Citigroup is looking for experienced personnel to join a crypto-focused team in London.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO