Hiplok D1000 U-Lock review

By Josh Ross
 8 days ago
There is no other lock on the market that competes with the features of the Hiplok D1000. It can resist a portable angle grinder attack, it's the same silhouette as other U-locks, and it's light enough to easily carry. Hiplok is...

ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

