Hiplok D1000 U-Lock review

The Eufy Smart Lock Touch With Wi-Fi Bridge offers stylish looks, easy installation, and an embedded fingerprint reader, all of which impressed us when we reviewed it earlier this year, but we criticized its lack of third-party support and integrated Wi-Fi. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi ($259.99), which costs $60 more than its predecessor, is essentially the same smart lock, but with the benefit of built-in Wi-Fi. It works well, but it still lacks the third-party support that you get with the similarly priced Editors’ Choice award winner, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock ($249.99).
