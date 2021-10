Samsung is looking to build a new chip fabrication plant in the US. The company announced the $17 billion investment plan back in May. However, it has yet to finalize the location for the new factory. A couple of reports last month suggested that the Korean giant is close to reaching a decision but nothing has come out as of now. It appears Samsung might finally reveal where it will construct the new $17 billion chip factory next month.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO