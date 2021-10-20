CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start your day here: Biden to speed vaccine rollout for kids; new momentum on a smaller spending bill; Netflix workers to walk out

Cover picture for the articleVaccines for kids: The White House said on Wednesday that it is ready to quickly roll out COVID vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 if a...

Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
The Independent

A Black influencer went undercover with White Lives Matter - this is what she learned

A TikTok star is waging a private war on “White Lives Matter” Facebook groups, and she appears to be winning.Denise Bradley, who goes by “Aunt Karen” on TikTok, says she’s infiltrated two such groups and then sabotaged them from the inside. Her tactics include inviting huge numbers of her followers to join the groups, flooding them with messages about “unity” and “positivity,” and creating multiple profiles for herself so the groups have trouble banishing her.But her most effective stratagem, the 32-year-old activist says, is exposing the groups’ discussions to the outside world. In a TikTok video that went viral, Ms...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fox News South Texas

U.S. Ambassador Shares Important Message To Migrants

Among the conversations Fox News had with Ambassador Ken Salazar, was an exclusive message to migrants. The Ambassador visited Del Rio and Acuña Coahuila. Both border communities recently had a caravan of migrants under the international bridge. There have been reports indicated there is another caravan leaving Mexico. “We are...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. His supporters are so devoted that most believe his false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud. But the same tactics that...
POTUS
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
MILITARY
The Independent

Anger as tech executive calls Pete Buttigieg a ‘loser’ for taking paternity leave

A technology executive and investor sparked furore on Twitter for referring to men in “important positions” who take paternity leave as “losers”.Joe Lonsdale, the founder of Palantir Technologies, tweeted on Wednesday that “any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser.”“In the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future — that’s the correct masculine response.”He had been replying to a tweet about US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took paternity leave last month following the birth of his newborn twins — amid criticism from...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
theeastcountygazette.com

The SNAP Program May Caused A Pinch For Many

Thousands of people who qualify for food stamps will soon feel the pinch as pandemic funding ends and the holiday season approaches, IRI analysts said. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is home to many unemployed individuals including others who work minimum wage jobs and struggle to make ends meet.
ADVOCACY

