The Boston Red Sox came close to snatching a win in Game 1 of the American League Series Championship, but the Houston Astros’ offense woke up in the later innings to win the ALCS opener, 5-4. Of course, the Red Sox would have preferred to win Game 1, but the loss also doesn’t mean the end of the road for Boston. After all, the Red Sox seem to have a preternatural way of digging themselves out of a 1-0 ALCS deficit.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO