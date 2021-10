SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The CEO of American Airlines called a recent attack on a flight attendant “one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we’ve ever witnessed.” Now the Association of Professional Flight Attendants is calling for the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation to prosecute violators and ban them from every airline. “We need passengers to feel safe onboard an aircraft whether that is with the virus or whether that is knowing it’s going to be safe and they’re not going to be attacked or witness an attack that puts the airplane in jeopardy at 35,000 feet,” said the...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO