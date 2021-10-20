POLL: What’s The Best Stephen King Book Turned Into A Movie?

Ryan Gosling and director Derek Cianfrance will reunite on “Wolfman,” the latest monster movie from Universal Pictures. Gosling and Cianfrance previously teamed on the Oscar-nominated romantic drama “Blue Valentine” and acclaimed thriller “The Place Beyond the Pines.” Cianfrance is taking over directing duties from Leigh Whannell (“The Invisible Man”), who had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. Cianfrance will also write the script. It is not clear what the new version of “Wolfman” will look like, but the movie is expected to be a modern take on the story about a man who is bitten and transforms...

