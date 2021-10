Raleigh, N.C. — Many parents of children younger than 12 have been waiting eagerly for their kids to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. The wait might soon be over. Pfizer recently released clinical trial data that shows its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and generates a “robust” antibody response in children ages 5 to 11. The company has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration, which brings us one step closer to having the vaccine authorized for emergency use in children in this age range. In fact, healthcare experts predict children will be able to get their first shot in late fall.

