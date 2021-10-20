CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

NATO WANTS TO WEAPONIZE YOUR BRAIN

By Joseph P. Farrell
gizadeathstar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people sent me versions of this story, so thank you to you all. However, I want to concentrate on one version of it - the version shared by W.G. (again, thank you) - because it illustrates the limitless ambitions to power and control that have infected most corners of the...

gizadeathstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the top-ranking U.S. military officer, warned Wednesday about a scary-sounding new "hypersonic" missile. "I don't know if it's quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it's very close to that," he said in an interview, referencing the famous Soviet satellite. Supposedly these weapons are faster, more accurate, and harder to detect than any previous nuclear weapon.
MILITARY
fas.org

NATO Nuclear Weapons Exercise Over Southern Europe

NATO announced Monday that it had started its annual nuclear exercise code-named Steadfast Noon. The week-long exercise is taking place over Southern Europe and involves aircraft and personnel from 14 NATO countries. According to the NATO statement, “Steadfast Noon involves training flights with dual-capable fighter jets, as well as conventional...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Russia#W G#Western
Slate

If China Wants to Waste Its Money on Missiles, We Should Let It

The cold war with China is very nearly on. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a House hearing Wednesday that China’s hypersonic missile test this past summer amounts to a “Sputnik moment.” Actually, he said, “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that”—a distinction without much of a difference.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
gizadeathstar.com

CHINA’S LOW TECH NEW ANTI-SATELLITE WEAPON

You'll recall that yesterday I blogged about the current NASA director Bill Nelson's strange statements regarding UFOs and what they might be. They could be literally anything, from extra-terrestrial probes to advanced Chinese or Russian technology or even the technology of some non-state human actor. But whatever they are, they clearly constitute a national security "issue" if not outright "threat." Or as I argued yesterday, the "narrative options" were kept open, but the unifying factor to all the narratives was the "national security" threat.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US warns Moscow embassy could stop functioning due to visa row

The US embassy in Moscow could stop performing most functions next year unless there is progress with Russia on increasing the number of visas for diplomats, a US official warned Wednesday. The United States earlier this month stopped processing visas in Moscow, with Russians obliged to head to the US embassy in Warsaw. "We need to make progress soon," a senior State Department official told reporters. "We're going to confront the situation -- not next month, but sometime next year -- where it's just difficult for us to continue with anything other than a caretaker presence at the embassy," he said.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

We were not defeated in Afghanistan, UK defence secretary Ben Wallace says

Britain's defence secretary has denied that the Afghanistan war ended in defeat, two months after the retreat of Nato forces and the Taliban's retaking of Kabul.Speaking at a parliamentary committee on Tuesday Ben Wallace said the US, British and other Nato forces had lacked "resolve" – while pointing the finger at the US.Mr Wallace said it was "reasonable" to expect the Afghan army, which melted away in the face of a rapid Taliban advance as soon as Nato troops withdrew, to have held out longer.And he told an MP angry at the consequences of the withdrawal: "If you want...
WORLD
AFP

US, allies chastise Russia on media freedom

The United States and its allies on Thursday urged Russia to protect media freedom, condemning what they called a crackdown on independent outlets. In a joint statement, the United States and 17 other nations including France, Germany and Britain said that Russia's strenuous new requirements on media to label themselves as "foreign agents," with fines if not, marked an "unambiguous effort to suppress Russians' access to independent reporting." They said that Russia appeared intent on closing the presence in the country of US government-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty following the closure of independent outlets. The outlets also criticized Russia for detaining journalists who covered protests for imprisoned opposition activist Alexei Navalny as well as over alleged abuse of a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reporter in Russian-annexed Crimea.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy