Sell on experience vs. brand, to beat inventory shortage

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. rallied 1.7% towards a three-month excessive in premarket buying and selling Tuesday, after the bundle supply large reported third-quarter revenue and income that beat expectations, with all enterprise segments topping forecasts. Net earnings was $2.33 billion, and earnings per share of $2.65 rose 18.3% from a 12 months in the past. Excluding nonrecurring objects, adjusted EPS got here to $2.71 to beat the FactSet consensus of $2.55. Revenue grew 9.2% to $23.2 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $22.6 billion. U.S. home phase income grew 7.4% to $14.21 billion, helped by a 12.0% improve in income per piece, above the FactSet consensus of $14.19 billion; worldwide phase income elevated 15.5% to 4.72 billion, above expectations of $4.66 billion; and provide chain answer income rose 8.4% to $4.26 billion to beat expectations of $3.67 billion. The firm raised its 2021 outlook for capital expenditures to $4.2 billion from $4.0 billion. The inventory has rallied 21.1% 12 months thus far by Tuesday, whereas the Dow Jones Transportation Average.

