CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm and sunny Wednesday, storms return Thursday

By Carson Meredith
WAAY-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWash, rinse, and repeat. Temperatures are a bit chilly this morning in the low 50s. That is a few degrees warmer compared to the last few mornings but you may want the light jacket heading into work. By the afternoon, we will be back in the upper 70s with filtered sunshine....

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
WCPO

Here is when the rain moves out

A stubborn rainmaker will continue the onslaught of rain tonight and more is on track into the weekend. However, there is a change for Halloween. So, this same area of low pressure will be around on Friday, giving us occasional showers. The wet weather will not be as heavy as what falls in the immediate future and will come more in waves.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny & comfortable Thursday, but more showers are ahead

Be prepared for the potential for patchy fog limiting visibility on your morning commute, and very pleasant conditions on tap in your Thursday forecast. High pressure has built into northern California over the last 24 hours, and will dominate our forecast today. This will leave us with dry weather, sunny skies, and warmer temperatures ahead for your Thursday. Some patchy fog will be possible early today, but sustained north winds have limited fog development in the valley. Some wind sheltered mountain areas will likely have bigger impacts to visibility from the patcy fog this morning. Skies are clear overhead to start your Thursday, and we'll have sunny to mostly sunny skies through this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's in the valley, 50's to lower 60's in the foothills, and 30's to low 50's in our mountain zones Thursday morning. Winds will be out of the north to around 10mph today, but we could have periods of gusts up to around 20mph. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid 70's in the valley, mid 60's to around 70 degrees in the foothills, 60's in the Sierra, and upper 60's to mid 70's in the Northern Mountains this afternoon. Thin clouds will begin to increase across northern California tonight as low pressure pushes through the Pacific Northwest.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Severe Weather#Wash
WAAY-TV

Wet and windy Thursday

A wet and windy Thursday is underway for North Alabama. Off and on showers will continue all day long with the highest coverage and heaviest rain falling during the morning hours. As a frontal boundary moves through, wind gusts could reach 40 MPH through lunchtime today. For that reason, the Wind Advisory continues for all of our Alabama counties and Lincoln and Franklin Counties in Tennessee until 1 PM this afternoon. Even though the advisory ends at 1 PM, breezy conditions last all day and into tonight. High reach the mid 60s thanks to less rain coverage during the afternoon and perhaps a couple breaks in the clouds.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Off and on showers with chilly temperatures

Lows are in the lower 50s tonight and highs aren't much warmer by Friday afternoon. Showers linger from tonight into Friday...all the way into Saturday. It won't be particularly heavy rain, but it will be damp, dreary, and chilly for the next 48 hours. Finally, some improvement comes just in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Overnight Rain Kicks Off Rainy Couple Of Days Ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! After a fairly seasonal day yesterday, temperatures will surge to the mid-60s today. The warmth will not stick around for long as another upper low will slide through the area this weekend. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain is set to arrive tonight, sticking around through Friday and Saturday. While not as much, there will be a low chance for rain on Sunday with rain chances finally dropping back down to 0% Sunday evening. This puts a lot...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Rain Expected To Stick Around Through Thursday

Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The raindrops that started to fall on Wednesday aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as the showers are expected to stick around through most of Thursday. The day will boast slightly below-average temperatures in the high 40s in the eastern part of the state, with the western portion potentially seeing low 50s. Showers are expected to start diminishing in the afternoon before drying out in the evening and into Friday. The clearing trend is part of an overall slow-to-develop pattern. 🌧️CONTEXT: This storm brought 2-day rainfall totals of at least 1/2" across most of #MNwx, with...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Denver’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Forecast Keeps Looking Colder, Light Snow Possible

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front set to arrive in Colorado late Saturday will have a significant impact on our weather for Halloween. Temperatures are trending colder and wet weather is also possible. Before the front arrives, most of the state will have sunny and dry weather on Thursday and Friday. The only exception is some of the higher mountains where light snow is still possible Thursday morning. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees in Denver on Thursday with far less wind compared to Wednesday. Friday will be warmer with high temperatures closer to 70 degrees in the metro area. (source:...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy