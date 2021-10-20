Warm and sunny Wednesday, storms return Thursday

Be prepared for the potential for patchy fog limiting visibility on your morning commute, and very pleasant conditions on tap in your Thursday forecast. High pressure has built into northern California over the last 24 hours, and will dominate our forecast today. This will leave us with dry weather, sunny skies, and warmer temperatures ahead for your Thursday. Some patchy fog will be possible early today, but sustained north winds have limited fog development in the valley. Some wind sheltered mountain areas will likely have bigger impacts to visibility from the patcy fog this morning. Skies are clear overhead to start your Thursday, and we'll have sunny to mostly sunny skies through this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's in the valley, 50's to lower 60's in the foothills, and 30's to low 50's in our mountain zones Thursday morning. Winds will be out of the north to around 10mph today, but we could have periods of gusts up to around 20mph. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid 70's in the valley, mid 60's to around 70 degrees in the foothills, 60's in the Sierra, and upper 60's to mid 70's in the Northern Mountains this afternoon. Thin clouds will begin to increase across northern California tonight as low pressure pushes through the Pacific Northwest.

CHICO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO