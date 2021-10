Whenever blockchain adoption is mentioned, it’s regions like North America and Europe that are usually highlighted. However, it’s in the Middle East and South Asia where this technology has found the most real-world uses, both in the public and private sectors. Bitcoin SV has especially become popular in the region, and Muhammad Salman Anjun took the stage at CoinGeek New York to talk about how BSV has shot to the top in the region.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO